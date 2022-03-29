New Delhi will now sell petrol and diesel at ₹100.21 per litre and ₹91.47 per litre respectively.

The price of petrol and diesel have hiked for the seventh time in a row of eight days.

Petrol prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre on Tuesday taking total hike to ₹4.80. The petrol and diesel in New Delhi will now be sold at ₹100.21 per litre and ₹91.47 per litre respectively.

However, the price of petrol and diesel in Mumbai is stood at 115.04 per litre and 99.25 per litre respectively until further notice.

Earlier on Monday the fuel prices hiked by 30 paise.

The government emphasized Ukraine war a major reason behind this price hike.

The opposition leaders have been attacking the Modi government for the constant price hike stating that it was only for the elections but now the government is back to “inflicting pain” on the common man.

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted, “Modi govt making sure that there’s no sense of relief having survived the Covid pandemic. Condemning people to a tortuous slow death. At least now scrap central cess/surcharges on petro products & reduce prices.”

He later called for a protest against the price hike on 2nd April.