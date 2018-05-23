Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that with the fall in crude oil prices, it was possible to slash the petrol prices by Rs 15 per litre. He further added that the government could also cut the additional tax of Rs 10 per litre on petrol, thus reducing the prices of petrol by 25 per litre.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday attacked the Central government over fuel hike and claimed that it was possible to reduce the prices of petrol by Rs 25 per litre and the government was cheating the people by cutting fuel prices by Rs 1 or 2 per litre of petrol. The senior Congress leader said that with the fall in crude oil prices, it is possible to slash the petrol prices by Rs 15 per litre. He further added that the government can also cut the additional tax of Rs 10 per litre on petrol, thus reducing the prices of petrol by 25 per litre.

“Central government saves Rs 15 on every litre of petrol due to fall in crude oil prices. Central government puts additional tax of Rs 10 on every litre of petrol,” he said in a tweet.

“They will cheat the people by cutting price by Rs 1 or 2 per litre of petrol,” he added.

Yesterday, Union Minister of state for finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said that hike was a result of global crude oil price increase and US sanctions on Iran. “The government has not failed in controlling the prices of petrol and diesel but it’s due to steep rise in crude prices in international market and breaking of the US-Iran pact, which has affected not only India but other countries as well,” Shukla told reporters.

He, however, added that the government was trying to find a way out to bring down the prices.

After the furor over the increase in prices of petrol and diesel, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had suggested bringing petrol under the GST to control prices but imposing GST is not possible until a general consensus is drawn by GST council.

Earlier, BJP President Amit Shah addressing a press conference said that officials were taking the issue of fuel hike seriously and a solution to the problem would be reached in a couple of days. “The government is taking the matter of oil prices seriously. Petroleum Minister will have a meeting with the officials of oil companies. We are trying to work out a formula to reduce the prices in the next three to four days,” Shah said.

