The fuel prices slashed again on Sunday by Rs 0.21 as petrol is being sold at Rs 78.78 per litre in Delhi and costs Rs 84.28 in Mumbai. The diesel price witnessed a drop by Rs 0.17 in the national capital and Rs 0.18 in the financial capital of the country and was sold at Rs 84.28 per litre and Rs 76.88 per litre respectively. Notably, the November 4 is the 15th consecutive day that the cut in fuel prices has been witnessed. On Saturday, the petrol price was decreased by 0.19 paisa in Delhi and Mumbai, while diesel cost was cut down by 0.11 paisa in the former and 0.12 paisa in both the cities respectively.

The authorities have been trying hard to control the fuel prices as last month continuous hike in petrol and diesel cost was marked, which put an extra burden on the common man’s pocket. Recently, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the crude oil prices were not under the control of the government and were determined by international forces.

Talking to the reporters, Dharmendra Pradhan had said, “Oil prices are beyond the control of the Indian Government. It is an international commodity. We promised to the people of this country that we will not push our country into indebtedness. That is the reason we took some burden on us.” Earlier on October 4, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre in fuel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre. Before the price slash, the petrol in Delhi had hit an all-time high of Rs 84 per litre and diesel was at record Rs 75.45.

