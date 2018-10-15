Fuel prices: The petrol in New Delhi was sold at Rs 82. 72 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.46 per litre after a hike of Rs 0.08. While in Mumbai, the petrol was priced at Rs 88.18 per litre and diesel was being sold at Rs 79.11 per litre after fuel prices upsurge by Rs 0.09. As per the reports, PM Narendra Modi will today meet with chief executives of top global and Indian oil and gas companies to control continuously rising fuel price.

The rising rates could be a concern for the common people as fuel prices always affect commodities prices | Image for pictorial representation

The fuel prices continue to skyrocket as the petrol and diesel prices witnessed an increase on Monday. In the national capital, petrol was sold at Rs 82. 72 per litre and diesel was marked at Rs 75.46 per litre after a slight hike of Rs 0.08. While in Mumbai, the fuel prices upsurge by Rs 0.09. The petrol was priced at Rs 88.18 per litre and diesel was being sold at Rs 79.11 per litre.

The news agency ANI reported the fuel price figures for Monday, “Petrol and diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 82.72 per litre and Rs 75.46 per litre (increase by Rs 0.08), respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 88.18 per litre and Rs 79.11 per litre (increase by Rs 0.09), respectively.”

Petrol and diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 82.72 per litre and Rs 75.46 per litre (increase by Rs 0.08), respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 88.18 per litre and Rs 79.11 per litre (increase by Rs 0.09), respectively. pic.twitter.com/eN0Klf2GQo — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2018

As per the reports, PM Modi will today meet with chief executives of top global and Indian oil and gas companies on emerging energy scenario. Earlier, Centre had announced to cut the VAT on fuel prices by Rs 2.5. Following the same, several BJP-led states announced to cut the state tax by Rs 2.5, which together brought the fuel price down by Rs 5. Although it has not been much relief for the common as the petrol had crossed Rs 90 mark in the financial capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet CEOs of global oil and gas companies at 10 am today. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/f9qKZKRQRF — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2018

