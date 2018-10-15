The fuel prices continue to skyrocket as the petrol and diesel prices witnessed an increase on Monday. In the national capital, petrol was sold at Rs 82. 72 per litre and diesel was marked at Rs 75.46 per litre after a slight hike of Rs 0.08. While in Mumbai, the fuel prices upsurge by Rs 0.09. The petrol was priced at Rs 88.18 per litre and diesel was being sold at Rs 79.11 per litre.
The news agency ANI reported the fuel price figures for Monday, “Petrol and diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 82.72 per litre and Rs 75.46 per litre (increase by Rs 0.08), respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 88.18 per litre and Rs 79.11 per litre (increase by Rs 0.09), respectively.”
As per the reports, PM Modi will today meet with chief executives of top global and Indian oil and gas companies on emerging energy scenario. Earlier, Centre had announced to cut the VAT on fuel prices by Rs 2.5. Following the same, several BJP-led states announced to cut the state tax by Rs 2.5, which together brought the fuel price down by Rs 5. Although it has not been much relief for the common as the petrol had crossed Rs 90 mark in the financial capital.
