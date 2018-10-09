A spike of hike in fuel prices was witnessed on Tuesday as the petrol being sold at Rs 82.26 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.73 per litre in Mumbai. The diesel prices also continue to rise as it is being sold Rs 74.11 per litre in the national capital and Rs 77.68 per litre in the financial capital.

The fuel prices continue to skyrocket as the petrol being sold at Rs 82.26 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.73 in Mumbai on Tuesday. While diesel was priced at Rs 74.11 in the national capital and Rs 77.68 in the financial capital. The petrol prices were increased by Rs 0.29 and Rs 0.23 in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. A spike of hike was also witnessed in diesel prices by Rs 0.29 and Rs 0.31 respectively.

On Monday, petrol had crossed the mark of Rs 82 in the national capital, while in Mumbai it was available for Rs 87.50 per litre.

