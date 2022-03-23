With an 80 paise/litre hike in prices, petrol is now being sold in Delhi at Rs 97.01 per litre, whereas, diesel is now Rs 88.27 in the national capital.

India saw a hike in fuel prices for the second day in a row on Wednesday as petrol and diesel rates were increased by around 80 paise across the country. With an 80 paise/litre hike in prices, petrol is now being sold in Delhi at Rs 97.01 per litre, whereas, diesel is now Rs 88.27 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel are now Rs 111.67 and Rs 95.85 per litre respectively, after a hike of 85 paise a litre. Fuel prices in Chennai went up by 75 paise per litre for petrol and 76 paise per litre for diesel. The petrol rate in Chennai is now Rs 102.91 per litre, and the rate of diesel is Rs 92.95 in the city.

Kolkata will now buy petrol at a rate of Rs 106.34 per litre and diesel at a rate of Rs 91.42 per litre. The city witnessed an increase of 83 paise per litre in petrol rates and an increase of 80 paise per litre in diesel rates on Wednesday.

Fuel prices were hiked for the first time in four months on Tuesday. India uses dynamic pricing to decide on fuel rates on a daily basis.

Earlier on Tuesday, opposition parties created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha against rising fuel prices in the country. Parties, including TMC, Shiv Sena and Congress, protested after the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected their plea to hold a discussion over rising fuel prices under Rule 267.