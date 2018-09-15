Petrol and diesel price hike: The fuel prices continue to shoot up as the petrol price is increased by Rs 0.35/ per litre and diesel is up by Rs 0.24. On Friday petrol was sold at 81.28 per litre and diesel at 73.30 in Delhi. while in Mumbai it was sold at 88.66 and 77.68 respectively.

The fuel prices continue to rise as petrol price was increased by Rs 0.35/per litre and diesel hiked by Rs 0.24 per litre on Saturday in Delhi. After the increase in prices, petrol is being sold at Rs 81.63 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.54 per litre in the national capital.

In the economic capital Mumbai, the petrol prices went up by Rs 0.34 per litre and diesel by Rs 0.25 per litre, which makes the cost Rs 89.01 per litre, while diesel is available at Rs 78.07 per litre.

The fuel prices are mainly dependent on the international fuel prices and value of rupee against the dollar.

The fuel prices also include excise duty of Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel and Rs 19.48 on petrol. After that, the state Value Added Tax (VAT) is also added to the prices of fuel.

Delhi charges a VAT of 27% on petrol and 17.24% on diesel while Mumbai has a maximum VAT of % on petrol. On the other hand, Telangana levies the highest VAT of 26 per cent on diesel.

The fuel price hike has also triggered an increase in the freight charges.

