Fuel prices have gone up again after a day's pause, the rates of petrol and diesel vary state-wise depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. The surge in the prices started from June 7.

Fuel prices were again raised on Monday after a day’s pause with diesel prices already spiking. Though, there were no changes in price on Sunday. The fuel prices scaled a new high for the 22nd time in just over three weeks, taking the total cumulative price to Rs 11.14 per litre.

According to a notification of state oil marketing companies, the petrol price was increased by 5 paise per litre and diesel 13 paise litre across the country. The prices differ state-wise in Delhi; a litre of petrol comes at Rs 80.43 compared to the earlier 80.38 pegged rate while in Mumbai the petrol prices went up from 87.14 lire to Rs 87.19.

Though diesel remains costlier in the capital at Rs 80.53 per litre, the price of the same is a notch below in Mumbai where it is pegged at Rs 78.83.

Also Read: Shivraj Singh Chouhan targets Congress over funding of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

Also Read: Arogya Sandesh: Bengal govt set to endorse immunity boosting sweets

The petrol and diesel prices have gone up for almost every litre across the state since June 7, when the oil marketing companies resumed the daily revision in prices in tandem with the costs after ending an 82-day gap.

Also Read: PM should withdraw statement on India-China standoff: Ashok Gehlot

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App