Fuel prices: On Thursday, fuel prices shot up again as petrol crossed Rs 83 per litre and diesel touched Rs 74.24 per litre mark in Delhi. In the financial capital, Mumbai, petrol was sold at Rs 90.35 per litre and diesel was at Rs 78.82 per litre.

The fuel prices continue to rise as petrol crossed Rs 83/liter and diesel touched Rs 74.24 mark in Delhi on Thursday. The fuel prices rise to 14 paise and 12 paise respectively. While in Mumbai prices of petrol and diesel were increased by 13 paise and 12 paise respectively, after which petrol was sold at Rs 90.35 per litre and diesel was at Rs 78.82 per litre.

An official reportedly said that demand of the fuel is continuously increasing due to the festival season and fuel prices will likely to move upwards for some time.

A few days ago, West Bengal had reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rupee 1 per litre. After that Karnataka government announced to cut down the fuel prices by Rs 2 per litre across the state.

Amid, oil companies are planning to upgrade fuel dispensers with the display that shows 3 digits to ensure the correct price and quantity of the fuel, say reports. The move from the fuel giants comes after the continuous rise in price from last few months.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More