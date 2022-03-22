In Delhi, the rate of petrol today is Rs 96.21 per litre and the rate of diesel is Rs 87.47 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol prices have jumped up to Rs 110.82 per litre while the diesel prices are at Rs 95.00 per litre.

In yet another setback to the common man, Petrol and Diesel prices have witnessed a steep rise today across India. After a gap of four months, fuel prices have gone up by Rs 80 paise per litre.

In Delhi, the rate of petrol today is Rs 96.21 per litre and the rate of diesel is Rs 87.47 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol prices have jumped up to Rs 110.82 per litre while the diesel prices are at Rs 95.00 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol today is Rs 105.51 and the price of diesel is at Rs 90.62. In Chennai, the price of petrol is at 102.16 and the price of petrol is at Rs 92.19.

Along with petrol and diesel, LPG has also witnessed a price hike. 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas LPG price has been hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. One cylinder will now cost Rs 949.50 effective from today.

The increase in fuel prices comes days after assembly elections in states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. The latest price increase can also be seen as a consequence of the global oil price rise, in light of latest developments in Russia and Ukraine.

Even though India continues to buy fuel from Russia, the repercussions of the war are unavoidable and will be felt in India as well. and Reports suggest that the fuel prices may witness a further rise in the coming days.