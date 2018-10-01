In New Delhi, the prices of fuel were increased by Rs 0.24 per litre. On Monday, petrol in Delhi was priced at Rs 83.73 per litre. Apart from petrol, Diesel also witnessed a significant hike on Monday. In Delhi, the diesel is priced at 75.09 per litre and at Rs 79.72 per litre in Mumbai.

The continuous cries by the common man over rising fuel prices just don’t seem to be bothering the ruling government at all. On Monday, the petrol and diesel prices witnessed another hike with petrol crossing the Rs 91 mark in Mumbai. Meanwhile, in New Delhi, the prices of fuel was increased by Rs 0.24 per litre. On Monday, petrol in Delhi was priced at Rs 83.73 per litre. Apart from petrol, Diesel also witnessed a significant hike on Monday. In Delhi, the diesel is priced at 75.09 per litre and at Rs 79.72 per litre in Mumbai.

On the other hand, the domestic cooking gas. LPG, also crossed Rs 500 mark. Reports claim that it is the first time that fuel prices have seen an all-time high. As per the notification issued by state-owned oil firms, petrol prices were hiked by 24 paise and diesel prices witnessed a hike of 30 paise.

Reports claim that India is the third largest importer of crude oil and the rise in international oil markets are resulting in the inflation of transport fuel costs in the country.

Apart from Delhi and Mumbai, the petrol cost at other cities on Monday is as follows:

Bengaluru: Petrol – Rs 84.40, Diesel – Rs 75.48

Kolkata: Petrol – Rs 85.53, Diesel – Rs 76.94

Chennai: Petrol – Rs 87.05, Diesel – Rs 79.40

Lucknow: Petrol – Rs 83.03, Diesel – Rs 75.22

