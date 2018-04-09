Noted activist Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand's plea for extension of their anticipatory bail has been granted by the Supreme Court till May 30, 2018. The two have been charged with corruption and misappropriation of funds, which was allocated for the Gujarat riot victims and helping in educating the poor.

In an interesting hearing today, a big relief has come to noted activist Teesta Setalvad after the Supreme court extended the anticipatory bail to her along with her associate Javed Anand till May 30 in connection with a case registered by the Gujarat police over an alleged fund embezzlement. The Bombay high court on April 5 had granted Teesta transit bail with effect till May 2, which has now been extended to May 31.

According to the case, Teesta and her husband had inappropriately used the funds that was entitled to help in educating the poor children in Gujarat and Maharashtra along with helping victims of the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat. Last year in December, the apex court had dismissed Teesta’s plea for activating her bank accounts in the Gulbarg Society scam. But Teesta, her husband and the two NGOs – Sabrang Trust and Citizens for Justice and Peace challenged Gujarat High court’s October 7 2015 verdict rejecting pleas for functioning their personal accounts, as per reports in a leading daily.

A bench headed by Justice Kurian Joseph said if Teesta and her husband seeks rectification then the court should decide the matter based on merit. While the legal attendants for Gujarat claimed that Bombay High Court has illegally passed an order for grant of anticipatory bail. The complaint was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent).

Meanwhile, Senior advocate C U Singh, on behalf of Teesta and her husband, said that the decision for granting anticipatory bail by the High Court was right as the alleged offence pertains to an educational project in Maharashtra. He further stated that the HC had jurisdiction to issue the transitory bail in this case. However, the other Justices Navin Sinha and M M Shantanagoudar asserted that it is a settled law that the jurisdiction lies with that court of the state, where the FIR is lodged.

