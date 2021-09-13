Moily, who was one of the leaders to write a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding reforms within the party, said Gandhi has initiated reforms within the party and G23 should now be considered a closed chapter and not institutionalised.

Former law minister V Veerappa Moily on Sunday said that he hates the term G 23 now and alleged that some leaders are misusing the grouping by keeping it alive through meetings and remarks in the media. Moily, who was one of the leaders to write a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding reforms within the party, said Gandhi has initiated reforms within the party and G23 should now be considered a closed chapter and not institutionalised.

He further batted for the induction of Prashant Kishor into Congress, stating that his entry is part of the reform measures that Sonia Gandhi is now slowly unveiling.

“That time it [the letter] was [written] to initiate certain reform measures by Sonia Gandhi and she is now taking that step. She has also held discussions with Prashant Kishor. She has reorganised the party in many places. She has taken decisions. So she is marching forward, “ Moily said.

“It [the letter] was not intended to change the leadership at the centre. No. She is a dynamic leader and led the party for 18-19 years. She is well experienced and now the interest she is taking will definitely lead to reforms which we desire.” He added.

Speaking about some of the changes that are being introduced, Moily expressed that Sonia Gandhi has taken a number of measures through the appointment of some observers, secretaries and discussions with Prashant Kishor to reorganise and bring back life into the party. He added that this is the time Gandhi must strengthen her hands and not weaken her hands.