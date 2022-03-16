According to sources. Other Congress leaders not associated with the G-23 mat also join the meeting. The meeting is likely to be held today at 7 pm.

Dissident leaders of the Congress party under the so-called G-23 are slated to meet today in Delhi to discuss their future course of action, according to sources. Other Congress leaders not associated with the G-23 mat also join the meeting, added sources.

The G-23 is a group of leaders who had written a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 to press for internal reforms and collective leadership. The G-23 includes Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal among others.

The meeting is likely to be held today at 7 pm. Sources added that the venue of the meeting has not been decided yet. It will be a hybrid mode meeting with many leaders joining it virtually.

After the crushing defeat in the Assembly elections, the group of 23 (G-23) leaders met at senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Delhi residence on Friday to discuss the latest round of poll debacle for the party.

Earlier on Sunday, G-23 leaders ahead of the Congress CWC meeting suggested senior party leader Mukul Wasnik’s name for the post of party president. The suggestion was rejected by the party.

On Tuesday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi asked state party chiefs of five states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur – to resign following the party’s election defeat in these states.

According to Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, the move has been taken to facilitate the reorganization of the party’s state units.