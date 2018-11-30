G20 Summit 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to hold talks on India's role in addressing the issue of climate change globally. PM Modi is scheduled to visit US President Donald Trump and Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe to hold a trilateral meeting at the event.

The UN Secretary has reached out to the PM Modi for the second time in the last two months, media reports said

G20 Summit 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to discuss India’s role in addressing the issue of climate change globally. The meeting came two weeks ahead of the COP24 meet in Katowice, Poland. The UN Secretary has reached out to the PM Modi for the second time in the last two months, media reports said. Before that, PM also shared greetings and discussions with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been hitting headlines over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey’s Saudi consulate, they spoke about ways to boost economic, cultural and energy ties.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit US President Donald Trump and Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe to hold a trilateral meeting amid its common hostile partner, China’s growing economic and military expansions. The trilateral, which is the first-ever trilateral meeting, is an expansion of the bilateral talks between the US and India, it is a part of the slew of meetings the US would hold on the sidelines of G20 summit on November 30 and December 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on the sidelines of the #G20Summit. pic.twitter.com/hEn7NFuEUz — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2018

In G-20 summit many issues will be discussed, such as global economy, sustainable development, climate change, fugitive economic offenders. These are in the interest of the entire world, not just India and Argentina: PM Modi at "Yoga For Peace" event in Buenos Aires, Argentina pic.twitter.com/G4MNuXKn2Q — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2018

Foreign Secy Vijay Gokhale in Buenos Aires, Argentina: The main subject of discussion in Prime Minister's meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was the forthcoming climate change meeting in Katowice, Poland, the so-called 'COP 24' pic.twitter.com/zmrMtv6O8D — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2018

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale: The Secretary-General specifically acknowledged that India plays a very major role in climate change negotiations. He acknowledged that Prime Minister had taken a number of very concrete steps towards addressing climate change. pic.twitter.com/DllEsahVa2 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2018

Soon after landing in Argentina, PM Modi tweeted that he is looking forward to a wide range of vivid interactions at the G20 summit, aimed at further deepening ties with the many countries.

PM Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia in Buenos Aires, Argentina. PM Modi is in Argentina to attend the #G20Summit. pic.twitter.com/hKV9HZQhH8 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2018

PM is also scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 summit, the Ministry of External Affairs said via Twitter. He reportedly will be in Buenos Aires from November 29 to December 1.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More