G20 Summit: The two-day summit has started in Osaka, Japan on Friday with leaders from 19 countries and the European Union deliberating on key issues like trade, terrorism, and climate change.

On his first day in Osaka, PM Modi held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Talks were focused on growing bilateral ties. Later in the evening, PM addressed an event with the Indian community present in Japan.

PM Modi has scheduled several meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The PM first had a trilateral meeting with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump where talks were held on developing infrastructure and improving connectivity in Indo-Pacific. He later also held a separate bilateral meeting with his US =counterpart Donald Trump. This was PM Modi’s first meeting with Trump after being re-elected in General elections.

PM Modi also met BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the summit and raised his concerns over terrorism, rising oil prices along with suggesting ways to tackle these issues affecting the region and the world at the same time.

Global leaders are all set to hold talks on various issues including climate change, trade disputes, global economic risks, job growth and investment, innovation, the future role of AI in changing dynamics of the societies and place and role of women in the workforce. The heightening US-Iran tensions will also be discussed at the summit where a threat of war is looming which could engulf the Persian Gulf and the middle east into an escalating conflict.

