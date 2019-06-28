G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump discuss Iran, 5G, defence in Japan: Prime MInister Narendra Modi and US President Donal Trump on Friday held a meeting ahead of the G20 summit. The two leaders discussed various bilateral nd global issues.

G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump discuss Iran, 5G, defence in Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka. During the meeting, PM Modi and President Trump stressed on discussing four issues, including Iran, 5G, and defence. The two leaders also discussed other global and bilateral issues. The meeting between India and the US took place soon after a trilateral meeting between India. China and the US.

While sitting down with PM Modi, US President Trump said that he and the Indian prime minister have become great friends. He added that the countries have never been this closer. Trump noted that he can say with surety that the two countries would work together in many ways including military.

PM @narendramodi and @POTUS held talks on the sidelines of the #G20 Summit in Osaka. Both leaders discussed various bilateral and global issues.

Soon after the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale addressed a press conference to underline the issues discussed during the meeting. He claimed that the two countries discussed how to ensure stability in Iran, adding the instability would affect India not only in the matter of energy but also in terms of our large diaspora in the Gulf. Over 8 million Indians are residing in the Gulf.

He further revealed that the two leaders did not discuss India’s $5-billion deal with Russia for S-400 air defence systems. Earlier before taking part in the meeting, President Trump had come heavily on India over its high tariffs on US products through his Twitter handle. Responding to this, India has claimed that the tariffs were not high and were similar to those imposed by other developing countries.

