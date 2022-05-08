Members of the Group of Seven (G7) will meet virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, including US Vice President Joe Biden today.

G7 leaders sat today to examine the latest developments in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, its global consequences, and attempts to support Ukraine by exacting significant costs on Russia.

Members of the Group of Seven (G7) will meet virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, including US Vice President Joe Biden today.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine is advocating for greater solidarity among EU countries when it comes to sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy has stated that “The European Union should be united in its approach. They don’t have it when it comes to some sanctions. We are grateful for the sanctions imposed by the European Union. They must, however, be grateful to themselves since Russia’s action in Ukraine is a battle against the ideals that Ukraine protects, which are the values of European Union countries.”

Earlier President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen delivered the sixth package of sanctions on Russia on Wednesday, which must be agreed by all member states in order to take effect. It proposes, among other things, a ban on Russian oil imports, which Hungary and Slovakia have stated they are not ready to implement right away and would seek exemptions.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that EU ambassadors had till the end of this week to seek an agreement on matters connected to the bloc’s planned oil embargo.