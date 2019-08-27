At the joint-press brefing on the sidelines of G7 summit, PM Modi and US President Trump turned candid as they showed adulation towards each other while addressing media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of G7 summit other than trade treaties between India and US also discussed Jammu and Kashmir. The press-briefing which was supposed to be Trump-centric turned out to a joint one as PM Modi had to inadvertently take questions.

So it started with Trump who categorically called Kashmir a bilateral issue, though he maintained he had good ties with Pakistan too and hence wanted the two nations to resolve the regional tensions bilaterally.

The questions were soon posed to PM Modi as well, and he reiterated that Kashmir was a bilateral issue and underlined no third party interference. On Pakistan, PM Modi could be seen taking a soft stand as he said both countries had to battle challenges like poverty, employment and literacy.

But the candid conduct of two leaders overshadowed the relevance of G7 summit as the two leaders made it look like one. They were no less than deviated leaders busy in mutual admiration, and not agenda or issues. Let’s tell you why we say so:

When asked over the US pulling out of WTO, Modi asked the reporter to let the issue be discussed between the two leaders first. He answered the question in Hindi and Trump who certainly didn’t understand what the Indian PM said quickly stated, “He (Modi) speaks very good English, he just doesn’t want to talk”.

An overwhelmed Modi controlling his laughter held his American counterpart’s hand and patted it with a tight slap (whose sound was way too audible in the video). The pain more or less was reflected in Trump’s expression that went from teeth-laughter to tight-lipped laughter.

The two certainly lightened the serious round of talks with their wit and impromptu show of adulation for each other, but was it really supposed to be a formal press briefing-cum pep talk?

(Do watch the video to know what exactly transpired (pun intended).

