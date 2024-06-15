G7 Summit: World Leaders Gather For 'Outreach Nation' Session Family Photo

At the ‘Outreach Session’ of the G7 summit leaders from around the world posed for a grand family photograph on Friday Night.

Leaders from the G7 countries included- US President Joe Biden, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni, Japan PM Fumio Kishida, and French President Emmanuel Macron–as well as the European Union and their external guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pope Francis, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan all of whom posed for the group photo at the G7 gathering in Italy.

In a post on X, PM Modi also shared the family photo, and wrote, “With world leaders at the @G7 Summit in Italy.”

With world leaders at the @G7 Summit in Italy. pic.twitter.com/83gSNhNQTs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2024

The PM had arrived in Italy’s Apulia late at night on Thursday to attend the meet. Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s PM extended a warm welcome to the Indian PM. The Italian PM had invited India as an ‘Outreach Nation’ in the G7 summit.

India reiterated its commitment towards the well-being of the Global South with an emphasis on the role African Nations can play in Global affairs.

Had a very good meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni. Thanked her for inviting India to be a part of the G7 Summit and for the wonderful arrangements. We discussed ways to further cement India-Italy relations in areas like commerce, energy, defence, telecom and more. Our nations will… pic.twitter.com/PAe6sdNRO9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2024

The PM also underscored India’s dedication towards fostering stronger ties with the African nations, and the Mediterranean delving into matters such as the role of technology in transforming human progress.

Additionally, the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign was highlighted by PM Modi which aimed at the promotion of environmental sustainability and nurturing the land and making it suitable for the future generations to come.

“As far as energy is concerned, India’s approach is based on availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability. We are working to fulfil our CoP commitments before the designated time period. India is working to usher in a Green Era, based on the principles of Mission LiFE. Also highlighted the campaign “Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam” to make our planet more sustainable,” PM Modi’s post added.

After the culmination of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections and assuming power and office, the G7 summit in Italy marks the first foreign visit of the PM. Notably, India joined the Group of Seven (G7) Summit as an outreach country. The summit is being held from June 13-15 at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy’s Apulia region.

ALSO READ: Italian PM Meloni Extends Warm Welcome to PM Narendra Modi at G7 Summit: Watch Video

Show Full Article