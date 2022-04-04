Gadkari rejected any political intent behind the meeting with Thackeray. He said that the meeting was of a personal nature and called it a "family meeting."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday visited the residence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. Speaking to the press after the meeting, Gadkari rejected any political intent behind the meeting with Thackeray. He said that the meeting was of a personal nature and called it a “family meeting.” The Union Minister cited his old familial relationship with the Thackeray family.

He further informed the reporters that the meeting was a result of an invitation by Raj Thackeray. He stated, “This was not a political meeting. I have got a good relationship with Raj Thackeray and his family members for 30 years. I had come to see his new house and to know his mother’s well being. It was a family visit and not political.”

It is noteworthy that the meeting comes a day after Raj Thackeray warned the Maharashtra government of putting loudspeakers in front of mosques and playing Hanuman Chalisa if the administration does not take action against Mosque loudspeakers.

Raj Thackeray had stated while addressing his party workers, “I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now… Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa.”

Despite Nitin Gadkari’s statements, it is being speculated that the meeting signals a possible BJP-MNS alliance for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for this year.