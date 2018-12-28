Gaganyaan: India to spend Rs 10,000 crore to send 3 Indians to spend 7 days in space: The crew capsule designed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will orbit the Earth at 400 km altitude. ISRO's workhorse GSLV Mk III rocket will carry the 3.7-tonne spacecraft to space. According to reports, the crew module had its first uncrewed experimental flight on 18 December 2014. The space suit for the astronauts has been designed by DEBEL, a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Gaganyaan: India to spend Rs 10,000 crore to send 3 Indians to spend 7 days in space: The Union Cabinet has approved an indigenous Human Spaceflight Programme (HSP) – Gaganyaan – to carry 3 crew member for minimum 7 days in space. The total cost of the project is Rs 10, 000 crore. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad made the announcement today at a press conference in New Delhi. The ambitious project could make India the fourth nation to send a man to space after the United States, Russia and China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its Independence Day speech had said India’s first manned space mission, Gaganyaan will be launched by 2022.

The crew capsule designed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will orbit the Earth at 400 km altitude. ISRO’s workhorse GSLV Mk III rocket will carry the 3.7-tonne spacecraft to space. According to reports, the crew module had its first uncrewed experimental flight on 18 December 2014. The space suit for the astronauts has been designed by DEBEL, a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

ISRO hopes to launch the first mission within 40 months. ISRO Chairman K Sivan had earlier it was tough due to crowded schedule but it was not possible.

