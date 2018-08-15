Gaganyaan Mission 2022: As PM Modi made another promise to the people, the scientists actually working on the Gaganyaan 2022 mission said that they need to work on enhancing their technology to achieve the promise PM Modi has made to the nation.

Gaganyaan Mission 2022: While addressing the nation from Red Fort in Delhi on 72nd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised the citizens that by 2022 an Indian tricolour will be unfurled into space. PM Modi added that an Indian will be sent in space via an indigenous spacecraft. As PM Modi made another promise to the people, the scientists actually working on the Gaganyaan 2022 mission said that they need to work on enhancing their technology to achieve the promise PM Modi has made to the nation. Talking to media about PM Modi’s promise, a scientist with the Pratham Satellite team, Tushar Jadhav said that they need to enhance the technology in order to achieve the promise. He added that even though the deadline was given is quite tough but they surely have the capability to help PM Modi fulfil his promise.

Talking about the current challenges that might cause hurdles, Jadhav said that a rocket and an astronaut training are the two biggest challenges. On the other hand, talking about Gaganyaan 2022 mission, ISRO chairman K Sivan said that PM Modi has given us the target and it was their duty to achieve it.

Sivan further added that a team of scientists have already been designated to do the job and several technologies like crew module and escape systems have already been developed.

PM has given target of 2022& it's our duty to meet it. We are already on the job a&we have completed many technologies like crew module & escape systems. The project has been underway, now we need to prioritise &achieve the target: ISRO chairman K Sivan on Gaganyaan 2022 mission pic.twitter.com/2WD1ydJfkk — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018

ISRO chairman claimed that the project had already been underway but with PM Modi making a promise to the nation, they will be prioritising it and delivering what PM Modi had promised in due time.

In 2022, when we will celebrate 75th year of Independence, we are dedicated to send people of the country to space.We will launch Gaganyan… we will become the 4th country in the world to take people to space: PM @narendramodi https://t.co/ufUlziDjPf #IndependenceDayIndia — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) August 15, 2018

