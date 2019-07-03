India's Gaganyaan mission is set to receive a new boost as ISRO has decided to collaborate with a Russian firm to work on the project. The Russian company has been roped in providing support and training to Indian astronauts.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has collaborated with a Russian company Glavkosmos for the space training of Indian astronauts for the country’s ambitious ‘Gaganyaan’ space mission. The contract was signed between the company’s first Deputy Director General Natalia Lokteva and S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director of Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) of ISRO.

The Russian company will provide assistance for selection support, medical examination, and training to the astronauts in India. In a statement issued by Glavkosmos, it confirmed that it would provide its services to ISRO on a consultancy basis to support the selection of candidates, providing medical examination and space flight related training to the selected astronauts from ISRO.

India’s ambitious ‘Gaganyaan’ mission is set for December 2021 launch and will likely to include a woman astronaut. The mission announced by Prime Minister Modi is a big talking point everywhere, and gearing up for the mission ISRO is talking all the steps to match up to the expectations.

According to ISRO Chairman K Sivan, the initial training for astronauts would begin in India but an advanced level of training would be conducted outside India. The Union Cabinet approved Rs 9,023 crore for the program in 2018. PM Modi in his Independence Day address last year announced that ISRO by using its own capabilities will fulfill the mission by 2022.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App