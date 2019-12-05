Twenty-eight gallantry award winners will be sharing their tales of valor at fierce battle grounds with the youngsters during three day Military Literature Festival being held at the UT Lake Club from Dec 13 to Dec 15, 2019.

YOUNG MINDS AWAIT LITERARY TREAT OF STORIES FROM BATTLE GROUNDS FROM 28 GALLANTRY AWARD WINNERS

Sessions of Samvad – dialogues – are the most looked forward events of the three-day military literature bonanza that is brainchild of the Chief Minister Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh.

Amongst the gallantry award winners are those who fought for the nation during various defence operations. Lt Gen (Retd) G S Sihota, Vir Chakra (VrC) recipient, Brig (Retd) Jasbir Singh Grewal VrC, Maj Gen (Retd) Davinder Pal Singh VrC, Maj Gen R K Mehta (Retd), Lt Col (Retd) Harbant Singh Kahlon VrC and Lt Gen HS Bhullar PVSM, AVSM, VSM will interact with the youngsters on Dec 14. Wg Cdr (Retd) Shivinder Singh Bains, VrC will be talking to youngsters during sessions all the three days. Brig (Retd) Baljit Singh Gill VrC, Brig (Retd) Sarabjit Singh Ahluwalia, VrC VSM, Sqn Ldr (Retd) P P S Gill VrC and Brig (Retd) Malkiat Singh Dullat, SC will be interacting on Dec 13 and Dec 14.

Similarly Col (Retd) Anmole Singh Ghuman SC and Brig (Retd) HS Ghuman SC, Lt Col PS Grewal SC, Brig TPS Chowdhury, Gp Capt (Retd) Ajit Singh Slaich SC, Capt Jagjit Singh Arjun Awardee, Brig HPS Bedi VSM (Retd), Col US Gill SM, Col Balwan Singh MVC and Maj Mukul Sharma SC will be talking to the young people on Dec 13 and Dec 15.

On Dec 14 and Dec 15 Wing Cdr (Retd) Bikram Dev Singh SC, Sub Rajan SC, Nb Sub Anil Kumar Dhayia SC, Nb Sub Rajesh Kumar SM and Sub Maj Yogendra Singh Yadav, PVC will hold interactive sessions. Also Col (Retd) Dharmander Gupta, SC and Hony Capt Bana Singh will be talking to the youngsters.

