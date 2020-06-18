In a terse statement the ministry of external affairs today told China clearly that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC, calling on the Chinese to confine their activities to their side of the LAC. “Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the Chinese side to also confine it’s activities to it’s side of the LAC. During his telephone conversation with the Chinese Foreign Minister, the EAM also conveyed that the need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps”, said the MEA spokesperson today.

India also asked China to strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control and not take any unilateral action to alter it. India reminded China that it was agreed that both sides would implement the dis-engagement understanding of 6th June and that neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquility as per bilateral agreements and protocols. While talking tough on territorial issues, India also emphasised on its resolution to resolve the issues peacefully. The MEA said that that the two sides are in regular touch through their respective embassies and foreign offices and that at the ground level the two sides have maintained communication at the commanders’ level. India also clarified that meetings of diplomatic mechanisms such as Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on Border Affairs are under discussion.

While emphasising on the need for dialogue, the MEA also made it clear that India would in no way bow down on territorial integrity. “While we remain firmly convinced of the need for maintenance of peace and tranquility in the borders areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue, at the same time, as the PM stated yesterday, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, said the MEA spokesperson in a press briefing today.

Making it clear that it was the Chinese who transgressed and showed aggression first, the MEA said “While it was our expectation that this would unfold smoothly, the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the LAC in the Galwan valley. On the late evening and night of 15th June 2020, a violent face off happened when the Chinese side unilaterally attempted to change the status quo there. They took premeditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties suffered by both sides. This could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side”

