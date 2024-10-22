Ganderbal Terror Attack: Anti-Pakistan Protests Erupt Across Jammu

Terrorists on October 20, opened fire on workers who had returned to their camp from a tunnel project on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

A deadly terror attack at a tunnel construction site in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, has sparked widespread protests across Jammu and surrounding areas. The attack, which left seven people dead, including a doctor and six laborers, has provoked anger and condemnation from various political groups and organizations. Many have squarely blamed Pakistan for the violence and demanded immediate retaliation.

Anti-Pakistani Protests

Members of the Shiv Sena Dogra Front and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal staged protests across Jammu on Monday. Protesters burned Pakistani flags and effigies of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif while raising slogans against the neighboring country. The agitators demanded swift action to hunt down the terrorists responsible for the attack, with many calling for military retaliation against Pakistan.

Shiv Sena Dogra Front President Ashok Gupta led the protests, where he asserted that the attack was a result of frustration among terrorists over the peaceful conduct of assembly elections and the formation of a democratically elected government in Jammu and Kashmir. “Terrorists involved in such acts should be eliminated so that a strong message is sent to Pakistan,” said Gupta, advocating for the identification and demolition of houses belonging to over-ground workers who support the militants.

Gupta emphasized the need for the nation to unite in the face of terrorism, avoiding political divisions, and suggested that a strong retaliatory strike against Pakistan would be the most effective way to curb such attacks. He also expressed concern over the growing shift of terror activities toward Jammu and Punjab, where Pakistan has been accused of spreading drugs and fomenting instability.

Members of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD), led by state chairman Rakesh Kumar, blocked traffic and burned Pakistani flags in protest. The group urged both the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union home minister to direct security forces to eliminate those responsible for the attack. Kumar stated, “They should be hunted down and their bodies sent back to Pakistan.”

The RBD’s call for a retaliatory strike echoed the sentiments of other protestors who demanded stringent action against Pakistan for its alleged support of militant groups operating in the region. “There can be no talks with Pakistan if they continue to attack us. Only action can put an end to their terror activities,” said Kumar.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Manish Sahni condemned the ongoing series of target killings in Jammu and Kashmir. Sahni urged the government to initiate strong military operations, including surgical strikes on terrorist hideouts and launchpads across the border. “Pakistan is running a factory of terrorism, and this menace must be eradicated,” Sahni said, pointing to a series of killings that have plagued the region throughout 2024.

Rising Tensions and Fear Among Workers

On October 20, unidentified terrorists opened fire on workers who had returned to their camp from a tunnel project on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway. The brazen attack, which followed the recent killing of a laborer from Bihar in Shopian, has reignited concerns over the safety of non-local workers in the region. The violence has further heightened tensions in the already volatile state, which has been grappling with terror incidents for years.

The attack in Ganderbal is the latest in a string of violent incidents targeting non-local workers in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this year, several laborers, as well as members of minority communities, were shot dead in targeted attacks, raising concerns about the safety of those employed in development projects in the region. The tunnel construction project where the attack occurred is part of an effort to keep the Srinagar-Leh Highway operational year-round, a critical infrastructure project aimed at bolstering connectivity in the area.

ALSO READ: Omar Abdullah Resigns From Budgam And Retains Ganderbal constituency