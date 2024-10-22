Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ganderbal Terror Attack: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Says ‘Both Suspects Are Foreign Terrorists’

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, confirmed that the terrorists involved in the attack were suspected to have infiltrated from north Kashmir's Bandipora area.

Ganderbal Terror Attack: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Says ‘Both Suspects Are Foreign Terrorists’

Two suspected foreign terrorists struck a tunnel-construction site in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving seven people dead and four injured. The attack, which occurred on the evening of October 20, 2024, has sent shockwaves through the region and raised concerns about a renewed surge in terrorist activities.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, addressing the media the following day, confirmed that the terrorists involved in the attack were suspected to have infiltrated from north Kashmir’s Bandipora area. “Both are likely foreign terrorists,” he said, adding that security forces have been given full freedom to track down and neutralize the perpetrators of this heinous act.

Sinha further emphasized that the security forces, including the police, army, and paramilitary personnel, are working under a new strategy to combat this wave of terrorism. “Our neighboring country (Pakistan) has been trying to disrupt the peace in Jammu and Kashmir for over a year and a half,” Sinha stated, alluding to Pakistan’s alleged involvement in sending militants across the border. He noted that the Ganderbal attack is part of a broader pattern of violence aimed at destabilizing the region.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha reiterated his commitment to ensuring peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. “The security forces and the Jammu and Kashmir police are fully prepared to deal with these challenges,” he said, while calling for unity and vigilance in the face of terrorism.

Sinha also acknowledged the sacrifices made by soldiers in defending the region and expressed his condolences to the families of those who had lost their lives. He underscored the need for continued coordination between the army, CRPF, and local police forces to prevent future attacks.

Rising Concerns in Jammu and Kashmir

The victims of the Ganderbal terror attack, including a doctor and six laborers, were part of a workforce constructing the Z-Morh tunnel on the strategic Srinagar-Leh national highway. After a day of hard labor, they had returned to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal, when the terrorists launched their brutal assault. According to initial investigations, the attackers, their faces masked, entered the mess hall where the workers were gathered and opened indiscriminate fire, killing seven on the spot.

Over the past 16 months, security agencies have noticed a strategic shift in terrorist activities, with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, reportedly focusing more on Jammu than on Kashmir.

In recent months, the region has witnessed a spike in terror-related incidents. The Lieutenant Governor pointed out that the past few months have seen the infiltration of terrorists in areas such as Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua, and Samba, where they have attempted to disrupt the relative calm that has prevailed for nearly two decades. Since 2021, 34 Indian soldiers have been martyred, while security forces have neutralized 40 terrorists during the same period.

Despite the improved security situation in the Jammu region over the last 15 years, the recent surge in violence has raised alarm. Lieutenant Governor Sinha indicated that a combination of factors, including the region’s challenging weather, geography, and the presence of maize crops, has created new challenges for security operations. However, he assured that efforts are underway to eliminate the remaining militants in the region within the next two to three months.

ALSO READ: Ganderbal Terror Attack: Anti-Pakistan Protests Erupt Across Jammu

Filed under

ganderbal terror attack terrorism attack
Advertisement

Also Read

Jharkhand: 24 Years, 13 Governments, And The Seven Leaders Who Shaped Its Political Landscape

Jharkhand: 24 Years, 13 Governments, And The Seven Leaders Who Shaped Its Political Landscape

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Gets Clean Chit From Centre, Sources Suggests

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Gets Clean Chit From Centre, Sources Suggests

Shubman Gill Fit For The Second Test Against New Zealand

Shubman Gill Fit For The Second Test Against New Zealand

Newly Discovered Snake Species In Western Himalayas Named After Leonardo DiCaprio

Newly Discovered Snake Species In Western Himalayas Named After Leonardo DiCaprio

Election Commission Stops Rural Housing Survey In 6 Bengal Districts Due To Bye-Polls

Election Commission Stops Rural Housing Survey In 6 Bengal Districts Due To Bye-Polls

Entertainment

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The Shining

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold Claims

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox