Ganderbal Terror Attack: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Says ‘Both Suspects Are Foreign Terrorists’

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, confirmed that the terrorists involved in the attack were suspected to have infiltrated from north Kashmir's Bandipora area.

Two suspected foreign terrorists struck a tunnel-construction site in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving seven people dead and four injured. The attack, which occurred on the evening of October 20, 2024, has sent shockwaves through the region and raised concerns about a renewed surge in terrorist activities.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, addressing the media the following day, confirmed that the terrorists involved in the attack were suspected to have infiltrated from north Kashmir’s Bandipora area. “Both are likely foreign terrorists,” he said, adding that security forces have been given full freedom to track down and neutralize the perpetrators of this heinous act.

Sinha further emphasized that the security forces, including the police, army, and paramilitary personnel, are working under a new strategy to combat this wave of terrorism. “Our neighboring country (Pakistan) has been trying to disrupt the peace in Jammu and Kashmir for over a year and a half,” Sinha stated, alluding to Pakistan’s alleged involvement in sending militants across the border. He noted that the Ganderbal attack is part of a broader pattern of violence aimed at destabilizing the region.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha reiterated his commitment to ensuring peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. “The security forces and the Jammu and Kashmir police are fully prepared to deal with these challenges,” he said, while calling for unity and vigilance in the face of terrorism.

Sinha also acknowledged the sacrifices made by soldiers in defending the region and expressed his condolences to the families of those who had lost their lives. He underscored the need for continued coordination between the army, CRPF, and local police forces to prevent future attacks.

Rising Concerns in Jammu and Kashmir

The victims of the Ganderbal terror attack, including a doctor and six laborers, were part of a workforce constructing the Z-Morh tunnel on the strategic Srinagar-Leh national highway. After a day of hard labor, they had returned to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal, when the terrorists launched their brutal assault. According to initial investigations, the attackers, their faces masked, entered the mess hall where the workers were gathered and opened indiscriminate fire, killing seven on the spot.

Over the past 16 months, security agencies have noticed a strategic shift in terrorist activities, with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, reportedly focusing more on Jammu than on Kashmir.

In recent months, the region has witnessed a spike in terror-related incidents. The Lieutenant Governor pointed out that the past few months have seen the infiltration of terrorists in areas such as Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua, and Samba, where they have attempted to disrupt the relative calm that has prevailed for nearly two decades. Since 2021, 34 Indian soldiers have been martyred, while security forces have neutralized 40 terrorists during the same period.

Despite the improved security situation in the Jammu region over the last 15 years, the recent surge in violence has raised alarm. Lieutenant Governor Sinha indicated that a combination of factors, including the region’s challenging weather, geography, and the presence of maize crops, has created new challenges for security operations. However, he assured that efforts are underway to eliminate the remaining militants in the region within the next two to three months.

ALSO READ: Ganderbal Terror Attack: Anti-Pakistan Protests Erupt Across Jammu