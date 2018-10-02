On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi paid homage to the father of the nation. The Prime Minister offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the morning and is scheduled to attend a series of events related to sanitation and renewable energy. A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said, “Events related to sanitation and renewable energy shall be the focus of the Prime Minister’s engagements on Gandhi Jayanti.

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes to the nation on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In his message, President Kovind said Mahatma Gandhi will be the guiding light in India’s pursuit to eradicate poverty and achieve rapid social and economic progress.

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi with his mother Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi with flowers at the Rajghat. 

 

Live Blog

10:30 (IST)

On the occasion of 150th Gandhi Jayanti, 70 Railway employees paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi with a flash mob at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to spread the message of cleanliness.

10:27 (IST)

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicates pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi with a sand art and shares message of Clean India-Green India.

10:12 (IST)

UN chief Antonio Guterres paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. Antonio Guterres told said, "In today's turbulent world, Gandhi's message of communal harmony and tolerance remains as relevant as ever. I believe it is crucial that Gandhi's legacy is preserved, and the nations around the world continue to cherish and celebrate their ethnic and religious diversity."

09:56 (IST)

President Ramnath Kovind gives homage to Mahatma Gandhi through a tweet on Gandhi ji's 150th birth anniversary.

09:53 (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and CM Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Lucknow today.

09:44 (IST)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said Mahatma Gandhi is a set of ideas and values flowing through India.

09:04 (IST)

Students in Maharashtra painted a local train in tricolor to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi's on his 150th birth anniversary.

08:52 (IST)

President Ram Nath Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

08:48 (IST)

08:47 (IST)

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

08:42 (IST)

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

