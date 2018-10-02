President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, MP Sonia Gandhi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi. President Kovind said Mahatma Gandhi will be the guiding light in India's pursuit to eradicate poverty and achieve rapid social and economic progress.

The Prime Minister offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the morning and is scheduled to attend a series of events related to sanitation and renewable energy. A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said, "Events related to sanitation and renewable energy shall be the focus of the Prime Minister's engagements on Gandhi Jayanti.

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes to the nation on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In his message, President Kovind said Mahatma Gandhi will be the guiding light in India’s pursuit to eradicate poverty and achieve rapid social and economic progress.

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi with his mother Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi with flowers at the Rajghat.

