On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi paid homage to the father of the nation. The Prime Minister offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the morning and is scheduled to attend a series of events related to sanitation and renewable energy. A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said, “Events related to sanitation and renewable energy shall be the focus of the Prime Minister’s engagements on Gandhi Jayanti.
President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes to the nation on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In his message, President Kovind said Mahatma Gandhi will be the guiding light in India’s pursuit to eradicate poverty and achieve rapid social and economic progress.
Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi with his mother Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi with flowers at the Rajghat.
Live Blog
Gandhi Jayanti 2018
On the occasion of 150th Gandhi Jayanti, 70 Railway employees paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi with a flash mob at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to spread the message of cleanliness.
In the spirit of the Swachh Bharat Mission, 70 Railway employees organised a flash mob at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to spread the message of cleanliness ahead of #GandhiJayanti. pic.twitter.com/SMhXz23xj4— Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) October 1, 2018
Gandhi Jayanti 2018
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicates pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi with a sand art and shares message of Clean India-Green India.
The clean India, Green India ideology of Father of the Nation .My SandArt tribute at Puri beach in Odisha on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/b2dUmrVEIp— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 2, 2018
Gandhi Jayanti 2018
UN chief Antonio Guterres paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. Antonio Guterres told said, "In today's turbulent world, Gandhi's message of communal harmony and tolerance remains as relevant as ever. I believe it is crucial that Gandhi's legacy is preserved, and the nations around the world continue to cherish and celebrate their ethnic and religious diversity."
Gandhi Jayanti 2018
President Ramnath Kovind gives homage to Mahatma Gandhi through a tweet on Gandhi ji's 150th birth anniversary.
Homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti. Let us rededicate ourselves to the values espoused by Mahatma Gandhi — peace, fraternity, harmony and inclusive national development. Gandhiji's message remains relevant for all and he continues to be our guiding light #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2018
Gandhi Jayanti 2018
Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and CM Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Lucknow today.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and CM Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to #MahatmaGandhi in Lucknow, today. #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/8K9ZsA4h70— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 2, 2018
Gandhi Jayanti 2018
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said Mahatma Gandhi is a set of ideas and values flowing through India.
Gandhiji is not an immobile statue, he is a living set of ideas and values flowing through India.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 2, 2018
Truth and non-violence, which he lived for and was killed for are the foundation of our country.
True patriots must protect them. #GandhiJayanti#Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/ltgTBgBhYF
Gandhi Jayanti 2018
Students in Maharashtra painted a local train in tricolor to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi's on his 150th birth anniversary.
Students of Kalyan Railway School painted a local train for #MahatmaGandhi 's birth anniversary and to create awareness for #SwachhBharat #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/vrh898s4pp— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018
President Ram Nath Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi
Gandhi Jayanti 2018
Congress Cheif Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi with flowers at Rajghat.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi pays tribute at Rajghat on #MahatmaGandhi 150th birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/8JsCqcSE8B— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018
Gandhi Jayanti 2018
Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.
Sonia Gandhi pays tribute at Rajghat on the 150th birth anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi. pic.twitter.com/IXXw1PYDwo— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018
Gandhi Jayanti 2018
PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at Rajghat. #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/MXeM7hXhpc— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018