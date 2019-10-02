Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Leaders across party lines on Wednesday paid rich tributes to father of the nation on his 150th birth anniversary. The leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others visited Rajghat in the national capital.

Leaders across the party lines paid tributes to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary. The politicians called Mahatma Gandhi a full human being who showed the path of non-violence to defeat oppression, hatred, and others.

The film fraternity also paid rich tributes to Gandhi on his birthday. October 2, the father of the nation, Gandhi was born coastal Gujarat’s Porbandar. Popularly known as Bapu, Mahatma took the forefront of India’s freedom struggle against the British rule.

During the whole day, events have been organized across the country which includes prayer meetings, special events in schools and colleges in different cities, government and socio-political institutions.

Earlier, in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the leader. He tweeted: Even as the nation pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, check out the #Gandhi150 hashtag in Your Voice section of the Volunteer module on NaMo App. Interesting graphics, content and videos that speak of the nation’s karyanjali to Bapu.

Even as the nation pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, check out the #Gandhi150 hashtag in Your Voice section of the Volunteer module on NaMo App. Interesting graphics, content and videos that speak of the nation’s karyanjali to Bapu. — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) October 2, 2019

PM Narendra Modi will also visit the Parliament where he will pay floral tributes to Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who also shares his birthday with Gandhi. Late in the afternoon, PM Narendra Modi will arrive at the Gujarat where he will visit the Sabarmati Ashram to pay tributes to the father of nation.

On his 150th Jayanti, my tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Ji, the “Father of the Nation”, who through his words & deeds, showed us that love for all living beings & non violence is the only way to defeat oppression, bigotry & hatred. #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/ODRLL7o1os — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 2, 2019

Union Minister Amit Shah will also organize Gandhi Sankalp Yatra where Union ministers are also scheduled to join. Union Minister will address a gathering in Delhi ‘s Shalimar Bagh. He said Gandhi Ji’s satyagraha movement brought the British to their knees and he showed the path of truth and non violence to the nation.

BJP President Amit Shah during 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' in Delhi: Gandhi ji's satyagraha movement brought the British to their knees. He showed the path of truth and non violence to the world. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/fX63hEvNIy — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also hold Swacchhta Abhiyaan (cleanliness drive) at Sion-Koliwada in Mumbai.

The government of Uzbekistan has also issued special postage stamp to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary. Similar postage was issued by Turkey.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App