Apart from celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, the tricoloured Mumbai local will also be creating awareness about the Swachh Bharat project. The Mumbai local has reportedly been named the Swachhata Express and was put to service on October 2.

In order to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, the Central railways on October 2 unveiled a tricoloured Mumbai local. the coaches of the train are painted by the students and teachers of Central Railway School (CRS) in Kalyan. It was also on the occasion of the institution completing 100 years in 2018. The coaches have been painted Saffron, white and green to represent the Indian tricolour. Several depictions of Mahatma Gandhi can also be seen on the outside.

This is not the first time that the railways have pushed for a more visual appealing rake, earlier also, the railways had taken up several campaigns to promote nature and women empowerment. The tricolour combination depicts the ‘Swachhta Mission’ and the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, Central Railway shared several pictures of he first tricolour train. Posting the pictures of the newly coloured train, the Railway said that the Gandhi Jayanti themed tricolour train is set to leave the Panvel station. The tweet added that it will start serving the public from October 2.

