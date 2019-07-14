Gandhi-Mandela Peace Initiative 2019: To celebrate and mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and 100th birth anniversary of Nelson Mandela, Belief Foundation founder Dr. Annurag Batra, Dr. Ramanbhai Patel Foundation founder Ms.Tarina Patel and Mr. Kartikeya Sharma founder and promoter of The Sunday Guardian Foundation and ITV Network, organized the Gandhi-Mandela Peace Initiative at New Delhi’s Imperial Hotel.

At the GMPI 2019, RBP Foundation founder Tarina Patel shared her views about diversity, inclusion, gender equality and women’s rights during a panel discussion. During the event, many guests, motivational speakers, and social activists shared the values, teachings, and lessons of both the world leaders and how Gandhi, Mandela’s lives can inspire the youth.

In the welcome speech, Tarina Patel said, she is feeling proud to partner with Dr Anuurag Batra’s Belief Foundation and Mr. Kartikeya Sharma’s The Sunday Guardian Foundation to take this initiative ahead. She thanked Dr Anuurag Batra and Mr. Kartikeya Sharma for the collaboration for a Nobel cause.

Tarina said, Gandhi and Mandela, were the icons for the whole world. She added that this Gandhi and Mandela dialogue is to engage and explore what they can do in their respective fields to address the issues that are plaguing in the world.

The Gandhi-Mandela Peace Initiative Medal 2019 has been awarded to Thich Nhat Hanh, who is a global spiritual leader, poet, and peace activist, revered around the world for his powerful teachings and bestselling writings on mindfulness and peace. He is the man Martin Luther King called “An Apostle of peace and nonviolence.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App