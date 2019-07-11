Gandhi Mandela peace initiative: iTV Network founder Kartikeya Sharma announces AskGandhi.in initiative to spread the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi: Kartikeya Sharma, founder and promoter of The iTV network, on Thursday, honoured Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela during Gandhi Mandela peace initiative to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Nelson Mandela and 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In his address, Sharma asserted that it is the right time to profess the teachings of both the iconic leaders. He said that the two exceptional leaders have shown the world a way of change, peace and social fabric. He added that the two leaders have also highlighted the importance of co-existence, animal protection and the environment in their teachings.

He further announced the AskGandhi.in foundation, an initiative of the iTV network to spread teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. The initiative will share the teachings and knowledge of Gandhi with the new generation, he added. Kartikeya also applauded Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela’s way to approach social problems. He said the way two dealt with social problems was impressive and revolutionary.

Apart from Kartikeya, Grammy Award Winner, US Billboard #1 Artist and Environmentalist Ricky Kej also commended Mandela and Gandhi’s policies that led to revolution. He suggested that one should live close to nature as pollution and Eco-problems have become the main cause of health problems.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App