After the Matunga Railway station in Mumbai, which was the first to employ an all-women staff to handle the railway station, it is the Gandhinagar station in Jaipur to be ‘manned’ by all-women staff. The staff of 40 women will be handling and operating the Gandhinagar train station in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Nearly Twenty-five trains stop at the Gandhinagar station daily and it is on the main line between Jaipur and Delhi

For the first time in Rajasthan, it will be an all-women crew who will be operating from Jaipur’s Gandhinagar station. From ticket collector to the station superintendent, the staff of 40 women will be handling and operating the Gandhinagar train station in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Be it the inquiry counter, the station master or the pointsman, all will be will be women officials. Starting from Monday, February 19, the station will entirely be handled by women officials. This will be the first time that in Rajasthan, a train station will be operated by all-women staff.

Also, in order to make sure of the safety of railway women officials and in support of them the Railway Protection Force, or RPF, has decided to post 11 women police personnel at the police station attached to the railway station. However, this is not the first time that a station in India will be solely handled by women. It’s the Matunga station in Mumbai which was the first to employ an all-women staff to handle the railway station. With this, the Gandhinagar station in Jaipur has become the second one to practice this exercise. Nearly Twenty-five trains stop at the Gandhinagar station daily and it is on the main line between Jaipur and Delhi.

ALSO READ: Society is underperforming as we are not giving women opportunity to contribute, says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at IIM Ahmedabad

“The entire activity on the railway station will be managed by women, that includes operations, which basically means operating the panel where you align the tracks according to the route of the trains. Then there are commercial operations like selling of tickets and ticket collection,” Soumya Mathur, Divisional Railway Manager, said.

ALSO READ: Amid tensions with China, Indian Air Force to fly Sukhoi fighter jets from civilian airport in Dehradun

ALSO READ: Bullet train project: Mumbai commuters to benefit as travel time to reduce within the city