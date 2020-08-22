Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut and many others extended wishes on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

As the ten-day celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi begins today, Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut among many others extended wishes of the festival on social media.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted the pictures from the celebration on Twitter and extended greetings for the festival. In the pictures, the ‘Don’ actor is seen touching the feet of Lord Ganesha’s idol and is seen offering prayers at a pandal with son Abhishek Bachchan. Along with the post, he noted ‘Ganapati Bappa Moreya’.

Wishing health, happiness, and prosperity, senior actor Hema Malini extended warm wishes of the festival on Twitter. The actor posted pictures featuring idols of Lord Ganesha and noted that the most loved god of the Hindu pantheon, Ganesh Ji is the harbinger of good and is worshipped far and wide with fervour. She added that may this Ganesh Chaturthi bring health, happiness & prosperity to everyone & save everyone from evil.

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: PM Modi, HM Shah and other ministers extend wishes

T 3634 – Ganapati Bappa moreya .. pic.twitter.com/zxmjvpJ8Vt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 21, 2020

The most loved god of the hindu pantheon, Ganesh ji is the harbinger of good and is worshipped far and wide with fervour. May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring u all health, happiness & prosperity & save u from evil.🙏

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi🌺 pic.twitter.com/V9xkR3E50y — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 22, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dl-9SxjyUf0

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: How to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

Ajay Devgan, extending wishes, said in a tweet ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi’. The actor also shared a video of himself entering the pandal and offering prayers to diety.

Wishing for safety and peace for all amid the coronavirus pandemic, actor Kajol Devgn too extended greetings of the festival on Twitter. Along with the post, she noted that this year, they need the ‘Dukh Harta’ to take away their problems & bless them with better times.

Extending the greetings of the festival, actor Kangana Ranaut through the Twitter handle of her team noted, “Ganesh chaturthee ki haardik shubhakaamanaen.” (along with folded hands emoji).

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, begins on August 22. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan. The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states.

Also read: Covid Impact: Sale of idols falls ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi