Tuesday, September 6, 2022

SC declines permission for Ganesh Utsav in Idgah Maidan ordering Status Quo on a plea by Waqf Board

National
Updated:
Vaishali Sharma
By Vaishali Sharma
ganesh
Supreme Court
- Advertisement -

After the Supreme Court issued a “status quo” decision today on a plea by the Karnataka Waqf Board, no Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations would take place at Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan. This broke a standoff just in time, since the state administration was insisting on granting licences to set up pandals for the Hindu holiday tomorrow and the day following.

The High Court had previously ruled that the government may provide authorization, but the waqf board appealed to the Supreme Court, claiming that such religious celebrations had not been performed in the area “for 200 years.” The court’s three-judge bench issued an interim injunction for “status quo as of today,” indicating that the event will not take place on the grounds.

The SC has further asked parties to approach the Karnataka HC for adjudication of the issue.

On August 25, a single bench of the Karnataka High Court ruled that the site may only be used as a playground and for the government or the BBMP to celebrate Independence Day and Republic Day. The Muslim community can worship on both Eids, according to the statement. However, a division bench changed the ruling on appeal the next day, allowing the government to make a judgement on the land.

The state Waqf board had petitioned the Supreme Court to stop the Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations at the ground.

Waqf attorney and prominent advocate Kapil Sibal requested an urgent hearing into the subject, warning a bench led by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit that “unnecessary tensions will be created” if the matter is not heard soon. Muslims have been using the property for decades, according to Sibal.

Earlier on Monday, reports said the Karnataka government may let a temple affiliated with the Muzrai department, rather than any Hindutva or local organisation, to establish a one-day pandal at Bengaluru’s controversial Idgah Maidan for Ganesh Chathurthi on August 31.

The BJP government has been under pressure from Hindutva groups wanting to install a Ganesh statue at the 2.5-acre Idgah Maidan in south Bengaluru since the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) ruled on August 6 that the 2.5-acre Idgah Maidan belonged to the state rather than the Waqf board, which was granted congregational rights over the land in 1965.

Also Read: Supreme Court dismisses contempt suits pertaining to Babri mosque demolition

COMPARED TO OTHER VACCINATIONS, COVISHIELD UTILISATION AS PROPHYLACTIC DOSAGE FOR COVID-19 IS HIGHER

Vaishali Sharma
Vaishali Sharma

Latest news

Related news

Company

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the ITV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA

Latest

Bengaluru Flood: Waterlogging after heavy rainfall continues to cause traffic snarls

National 0
Due to persistent heavy rains that have caused gridlock in numerous districts of the city since Tuesday morning, Bengaluru is suffering from significant waterlogging.

Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA raids over 24 locations in Mangaluru

Headlines 0
In connection with the Praveen Nettaru murder investigation, the National Investigation Agency conducted searches at more than twenty places in Mangaluru on Tuesday, according to authorities.

35 Civilians Killed, 37 Wounded In IED Blast In Burkina Faso In West Africa

World 0
According to officials, at least 35 individuals were killed...

Industrialist Gautam Adani commits power project in Bangladesh during discussion with PM Sheikh Hasina

Headlines 0
Indian business tycoon & billionaire Gautam Adani on Monday said that the power from the company's forthcoming power plant in Jharkhand

One of two Canada mass stabbing suspects found dead

World 0
One of the two men accused of participating in fatal stabbings in Saskatchewan was discovered dead on Monday, while his brother, the other suspect, is still at large.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to meet PM Modi today

Headlines 0
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh will speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

OUR CHANNELS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.