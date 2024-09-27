Gang Kidnaps Two Men & Steals Gold Jewelry On Kerala Highway

In a shocking incident in Kerala, a 12-member gang kidnapped two individuals and made off with over 2.5 kg of gold ornaments on Thursday.

In a shocking incident in Kerala, a 12-member gang kidnapped two individuals and made off with over 2.5 kg of gold ornaments on Thursday. The brazen robbery occurred on the national highway near Peechi, where the gang used three SUVs to corner the victims’ vehicle, creating a chaotic scene captured on dashcam footage that has since gone viral on social media.

The incident unfolded when Arun Sunny and Rojy Thomas, the victims, were driving along a section of the highway that was under construction. As their vehicle approached a narrowing part of the road, the gang sprang into action. The SUVs boxed in the victims’ car, preventing any escape. Reports indicate that the assailants physically assaulted the men before stealing gold jewelry valued at approximately ₹1.84 crore.

According to police sources, a complaint regarding the incident was lodged shortly after it occurred on September 22, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Fortunately, the two men were released unharmed after the robbery.

The local police are actively investigating the case and have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the probe. Authorities are reviewing the dashcam footage to identify the gang members and gather more evidence to aid in the investigation.

Additional Robbery Incident in Thrissur

In a separate but equally alarming case, a five-member gang executed a meticulously planned robbery in Thrissur, stealing ₹65 lakh in cash from three different ATMs. They employed a gas cutter to access the cash trays, escaping without drawing attention. In a clever ploy to avoid detection, the gang also painted over CCTV cameras to obstruct their identification. However, surveillance from a nearby hotel captured footage of the masked suspects making their way toward a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities as they work to crack these cases. The incidents have raised concerns about safety on the roads and the effectiveness of security measures at ATMs, prompting a call for increased vigilance from law enforcement agencies.

