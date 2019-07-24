Gang Leader teaser: Nani starrer teaser is out! The thirty second teaser is a must watch and will surely tickle your funny bones. The movie also stars Priyankaa Mohan, Lakshmi and Saranya and many more in lead roles.

Gang Leader teaser: Actor Nani and director Vikram K Kumar have collaborated for the first time for a comedy action film titled Gang Leader. Touted to be a con story, the film stars Priyankaa Mohan as the female lead while veteran actress Lakshmi and Saranya will be essaying crucial roles. Taking to his Instagram handle a few minutes back, Nani dropped the teaser of his film today and gave glimpses of what’s in store for his fans.

By the looks of it, Nani will play the role of a film writer in the movie while Saranya, Lakshmi, Priyankaa and a little girl play a group of con artists. Nani as always leaves us mesmerized with his versatile acting as he has a faceoff with a group of women and leaves us in splits as it promises to be a hilarious ride.

The thirty-second teaser also shows us RX 100 fame Karthikeya as the antagonist in Gang Leader and has a small appearance in the teaser. About a few days back the teaser of the film was released on his birthday but Nani wasn’t seen in the video. Apart from this, the movie had created a lot of buzz due to Chiranjeevi connection to the title. The movie Gang Leader 1991 was a blockbuster and starred Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Nani was last seen in Jersey which was a sports drama and played the role of an aspiring cricketer. Nani received a huge appreciation for his film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie also starred Shraddha Srinath in Jersey and made her Tollywood debut with it.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App