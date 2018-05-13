Two weeks after a video from Jahanabad area went viral showing eight men molesting a minor girl, another video has gone viral on social media showing four men gang raping a woman. It is not clear as to where and when the incident happened and who the culprits are, the video has prompted police to initiate a probe to nab the culprits. The police are seeking help of the public to identify the culprits as they have little clue about the incident.

The state police headquarters, after receiving the video on WhatsApp directed Gaya SSP Rajiv Mishra, as the language used by the men revealed Magadh region comprising Gaya and other districts, to register an FIR against five unidentified persons (including the person filming incident) and initiate an inquiry into the matter.

Police have circulated pictures of the five suspects among all station house officers (SHOs), chowkidars and people’s representatives in order to nab the culprits. Gaya police have also urged people to help identify the alleged rapists. Even the CID has been directed to assist the police in the investigation.

The video has surfaced just two weeks after a video went viral showing a group of eight youth molesting a minor girl in Jehanabad area. In Jehanabad video, eight people were seen molesting, dragging and undressing the victim while lifting her off her feet. The girl was seen pleading with the men resisting their attacks. Onlookers had shot the video of the incident instead of helping the girl.

Eleven accused, including eight minor boys, were arrested within five days after the video clip went viral on the social media. After the intervention of the state cybercrime branch, the video was removed from social media but was still available on instant messaging platforms.

