Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Gangster Chhota Rajan Granted Bail In Jaya Shetty Murder Case: Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to gangster Chhota Rajan

Gangster Chhota Rajan Granted Bail In Jaya Shetty Murder Case: Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to gangster Chhota Rajan in the 2001 Jaya Shetty murder case. Rajan, who had been convicted earlier this year and sentenced to life imprisonment, was given relief by a division bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan. The court directed Rajan to furnish a bond of ₹1 lakh for his release on bail. However, he will remain in jail due to his involvement in other criminal cases.

In May 2024, a special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) had sentenced Rajan to life imprisonment for his role in the murder. Rajan had filed an appeal with the Bombay High Court, challenging his conviction and seeking a suspension of his sentence, along with interim bail.

Who was Jaya Shetty?

Jaya Shetty, the owner of Golden Crown hotel in central Mumbai’s Gamdevi, was gunned down on May 4, 2001, by two alleged members of Rajan’s gang. Investigations revealed that Shetty had been receiving extortion calls from Hemant Pujari, a member of the Chhota Rajan gang, and was murdered for failing to pay the demanded amount.

Chhota Rajan, who is also serving a life sentence for the 2011 murder of journalist J Dey, remains lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Filed under

Bombay High Court Gangster Chhota Rajan Gangster Chhota Rajan granted bail Jaya Shetty Murder Case Who was Jaya Shetty?
Advertisement

Also Read

Gunmen Attack Papua New Guinea Bus: 7 Dead, Many More Missing

Gunmen Attack Papua New Guinea Bus: 7 Dead, Many More Missing

India Coach Morkel Discusses Turning To Net Bowler, Says He Had To Stay Calm To Avoid “Embarrassment”

India Coach Morkel Discusses Turning To Net Bowler, Says He Had To Stay Calm To...

BRICS Kazan Summit: PM Modi & President Xi To Hold First Bilateral Talks In 5 Years

BRICS Kazan Summit: PM Modi & President Xi To Hold First Bilateral Talks In 5...

13 Billion-Year-Old Quasars: Defying The Laws Of Cosmic Growth

13 Billion-Year-Old Quasars: Defying The Laws Of Cosmic Growth

China Launches Campaign Against Online Wordplay Amidst Increasing Censorship

China Launches Campaign Against Online Wordplay Amidst Increasing Censorship

Entertainment

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To Parkinson’s Disease

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox