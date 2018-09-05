According to reports, the garbage will be collected before 10 am every morning in the entire Noida city. The residents will be requested to separate the dry and the slurry garbage which will be dumped by the agency workers in the separate containers in the trucks.

Earlier, the Noida Authority had made a fixed point in each sector where the residents were requested to dispose of their garbage

A door-to-door garbage collection facility in Noida will come into effect from November 2018, the Noida Authority announced on Wednesday. The authority will hire various agencies to execute this plan which will assign several small tipper trucks to collect the waste from door-to-door. The plan will cover the entire city, including the residences, commercial complexes and industrial areas. The authority will charge a fee from Rs 25 to Rs 10,000 depending upon the volume of the garbage.

According to reports, the garbage will be collected before 10 am every morning. The residents will be requested to separate the dry and the slurry garbage which will be dumped by the agency workers in the separate containers in the trucks.

The garbage will be then taken to Mubarakpur in Sector 145, Noida and will be dumped there. At the dumping site, the waste material will be converted into Refuse-derived fuel (RDF).

The charges of the facility have been decided according to the solid waste management rule of 2016. The residents of the government and private residences will have to pay between Rs 25 and Rs 100, while the residents of the high-rise buildings will have to pay between Rs 50 and Rs 150.

The residents of the RWAs and gated colonies will have to shell out Rs 30 for the door-to-door garbage service while the hotels and restaurants will pay Rs 500 to Rs 3,000. The educational and healthcare institutions have been put within the bracket of Rs 250 to Rs 5,000.

Industrial units, including MSME, workshops, service centres, factories, will have to pay Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 depending on the size. Metro stations, railway stations and bus terminals will have to pay between Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 for the facility.

Earlier, the Noida Authority had made a fixed point in each sector where the residents were requested to dispose of their garbage. Then, the authority’s staff used to collect the garbage from there and take it to the dumping site.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More