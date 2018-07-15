Garib Rath train may soon be increased as the Railway ministry is planning to include the cost of bedroll kits in tickets' fare. The development has come after CAG asked railways to revise the cost of bedroll kits as they have not been upgraded for over a decade.

Fare of poor man’s chariot Garib Rath trains is likely to be increased as the Railway may soon include the price of bedroll kits in the ticket fare. The ministry can take this decision to cover for the cost of linen. Not only in Garib Rath trains, the rise in fare could happen in other trains having AC coaches in order to maintain linen cost. Reports say that the cost of maintaining the bedroll kits or linen has not been revised since over a decade.

Bedroll kits prices except Garib Rath trains are included in the ticket fare of air-conditioned coaches in all other trains. However, it has now been observed that its maintenance cost has not been revised since over a decade. While the cost of bedroll kits are not included in ticket fare for Garib Rath and Duronto trains. Presently, bedroll kits prices in ticket fare for other trains is Rs 25, but this now might be revised soon.

A government official on the development said that they have received a note following which the price might be revised as it cannot remain the same forever. The ministry will review the cost included in maintaining the bedroll kits for Garib Rath trains following which the prices will be included in trains fare.

Addressing the matter, Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) have asked the railway ministry to increase the price of bedroll kits as it has not been reviewed for the past 12 years.

