In another development to the Gauri Lankesh murder case, an undated photograph of the key suspect Parshuram Waghmare’s with Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik has surfaced. Waghmare was been arrested after the Special Investigating Team (SIT) interrogated other suspects who have been booked in the Gauri Lankesh murder case.

As the investigation in the Gauri Lankesh murder is still underway, an undated photograph of one of the key accused Parshuram Waghmare’s with Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik has surfaced. Parshuram Waghmare was arrested by the probing teams on Tuesday. He was later produced to court following which he has been sent to 14-day police custody. Waghmare was been arrested after the Special Investigating Team (SIT) and other investigating agencies interrogated other suspects who have been booked in the Gauri Lankesh murder case.

Reports say that Parshuram Waghmare has already confessed during his interrogation to the police that he is the one who had pulled the trigger to kill Bengaluru journalist Gauri Lankesh. The undated photograph of Parshuram Waghmare’s with Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik has surfaced when the investigating agencies are trying to probing the alleged link of the right wing-Hindu outfits.

Also Read: Despite RSS speech, Pranab Mukherjee joins Rahul Gandhi’s Iftar

Waghmare was arrested by Karnataka Police along with his accomplice Sunil Agasara. Police say that Waghmare was present at the time when the crime had taken place. Before nabbing Waghmare, the police teams probing Gauri Lankesh murder case had examined CCTV footages and interrogated other accused in the case. The police had interrogated Kale, Manohar Edve, Sujith Kumar alias Praveen and Amit Degwekar. The four accused are said to be the members of the Maharashtra-based Hindu Janajagrathi Samithi which is affiliated to Sanatan Sanstha.

Meanwhile, speaking to an English news channel, chief of Sri Ram Sene said that the Karnataka government was trying to link right-wing outfits to those who have been arrested in the Gauri Lankesh murder case just to defame these organisations.

Also Read: Congress’ Sowmya Reddy wins Jayanagar assembly seat

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More