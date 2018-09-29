Gauri Lankesh murder case: One of the accused in the activist-journalist murder case has revealed that the police had offered him Rs 25 lakh to confess the crime. While another accused in the case has revealed that he was also forced to confess the crime under the pressure of threats to his family.

Gauri Lankesh murder case: Coming as another twist in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, one of the accused has revealed that the police had offered him Rs 25 lakh to confess the crime. The accused has said that cops offered him money to say that he had committed the murder of Gauri Lankesh. Not only one accused, but another suspect in the case has revealed that he was also forced to confess the crime under the pressure of threats to his family.

One of the accused in journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case, Parashuram Waghmare said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had offered him money (Rs 25 lakh) to confess that he had killed the journalist while another accused Manohar Edave said that he was threatened that if he will not confess to the crime then his family and friends would be implicated.

SIT which is carrying the probe in the Gauri Lankesh case has so far arrested 12 suspects. However, the investigation agency refused to give any reaction on allegations levelled by the two accused on the probing agency. Meanwhile, activists and researchers those who are studying this case are of the view that the duo did not say anything during several rounds of interrogation, and visit to the court, but now they are coming up with these revelations.

On September 5, 2017, activist-Journalist and a strong critic of right-wing Hindu extremism, Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unknown assailants outside her house in Bengaluru. Her murder sent shockwaves in the country which was followed by several nation-wide protests, pressurising the government to nab the culprits.

