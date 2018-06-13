Another arrest has been made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday in the Gauri Lankesh murder case. According to Karnataka Police, the suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Parashuram Wagmare. Gauri Lankesh was brutally murdered outside her residence by unidentified assailants in Bengaluru.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing journalist’s Gauri Lankesh murder on Tuesday arrested another person in connection to the crime. The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Parashuram Wagmare, who is the member of Sri Ram Sena. Carrying the investigation forward in the case, the Karnataka Police arrested the suspect. Meanwhile, the SIT has also booked Wagmare’s accomplice Sunil Agasara. Speaking about the case, police said that Parashuram Wagmare was among those who was present at the time of the crime scene and also the one who pulled the trigger to kill Gauri Lankesh, however, nothing is confirmed yet.

Parashuram Wagmare has been arrested by the probing agency in the Gauri Lankesh murder after examining witnesses and CCTV footage in the case. The accused has now been sent to 14-day police custody . Earlier, the Special Investigation Team had arrested 4 other accused in the case. The accused were said to have connections with KT Naveen Kumar, is an activist of the Hindu Yuva Sena and also the one who reportedly had shot Gauri Lankesh. Naveen was arrested in March this year and his name surfaced in first chargesheet filed by the police in the case.

Gauri Lankesh was attacked by unidentified assailants in September last year outside his home in Bengaluru. Her murder had raised a lot of questions on the security of journalists in the country. While many evidences has been examined, suspects have been arrested, CCTV are being examined but nothing concrete had come up in the case.

