During an investigation, the SIT has found that the house where the shooter of Journalist Gauri Lankesh was kept was rented by a man associated with Sanatan Sanstha. Reportedly, the house was located at the abandoned place near the outskirts of Bengaluru by a key planner of the murder identified as Amol Kale. A Kannada tabloid editor Lankesh was shot dead in front of her house in RR Nagar of Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.

55 years old Lankesh, was the editor of Lankesh Patrike, who was shot dead outside her residence in the city's southwestern suburb by unidentified perpetrators on 5 September 2017

While conducting an investigation into Journalist Gauri Lankesh murder, the probe panel found that this case has links with Hindutva group and Sanatan Sanstha and its affiliate Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, following the arrest of all 6 accused in recent days. Reportedly, the Karnataka Police SIT which is initiating a probe into the matter had already found that the shooter named Parshuram Waghmare was called to Bengaluru in July 2017 and was housed at an abandoned place near the outskirts of the city by a key planner of the murder, Amol Kale, 27. Notably, Kale, a resident of Maharashtra’s Pune was the former HJS convenor.

According to a report, the house where Waghmare was kept was rented by a person associated with Sanatan Sanstha and let out for a few days to friends who have emerged as the main suspects in the Lankesh murder plot, the SIT report suggests.

Notably, this house is just 20 km away from Lankesh’s residents and was reportedly used as a base by Waghmare and Kale who have been arrested by the probe authorities in the recent past. The duo first surveyed the journalist Gauri Lankesh’s home premises and then made a full-fledged plan to kill her.

The report further suggests that the investigation team stumbled upon the house after finding entries for locations, contacts and identities in diaries belonging to 2 arrested suspects – Sujeet Kumar and Kale aka Praveen after their arrest in May 2018. When SIT confronted Suresh on the matter and he quickly confessed to renting out his home to friends while his family members were away for a week, however, he stated that he was no way directly involved is involved in the murder plot.

On September 5, Waghmare was given a pistol and was taken to the vicinity of journalist’s house. The report suggests that he didn’t have to wait since Lankesh had already arrived at her house and had been parking her vehicle in front of her gate when the murderer approached her. Waghmare coughed lightly and when Lankesh turned towards him, he shot 4 bullets into her. He then returned to the room and left the same that same day.

