Gauri Lankesh murder case: The charge sheet in the murder case of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh by the special investigation team (SIT) named extremist right-wing Hindutva outfit Sanatan Sanstha, who reportedly carried out the crime. The SIT submitted the 9,235-page charge sheet in the Principal Civil and Sessions court on Friday, November 23, in which is also said that the planning to kill Lankesh took place for nearly 5 years.

Protests were held in many parts of the country following journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh's murder

Gauri Lankesh murder case: The special investigation team (SIT) in a 9,235-page chargesheet in the murder of Bengaluru-based journalist Gauri Lankesh revealed that the assassination was carried out by Right-wing Hindutva outfit Sanatan Sanstha, media reports said. It also said that the planning to kill Lankesh took place for nearly 5 years. 55-year-old journalist-activist who was known for her Left-leaning and strong anti-Hindutva views was gunned down outside her residence in Bangalore on September 5, which lead to a massive outcry.

The investigation team submitted 9,235-page charge sheet in the Principal Civil and Sessions court on Friday, November 23. The chargesheet which came out on Friday is the second one filed in the Gauri Lankesh assassination case. Earlier one was filed on May 30 against K.T. Naveen Kumar, who was taken into custody on March 2. Kumar reportedly had said then that the journalist was killed for her “anti-Hindu” perspective.

According to media reports, the chargesheet has also mentioned that the Hindu extremist outfit had a “hit list”, which including the Wire‘s founding editor Siddharth Varadarajan, JNU professor Chaman Lal, Punjabi playwright Atamjit Singh

The gang is also suspected to be involved in the assassination of activists-MM Kalburgi, Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.

As per the earlier chargesheet, Lankesh was also reportedly killed with the same weapon used to murder Kalburgi in Dharwad in 2015 in Karnataka.

Before the assassination, Laneskh had also received death threats. Besides that, in November 2016, she was convicted of criminal defamation for a piece which was published in 2008, due to which she was jailed for six-months.

