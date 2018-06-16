Special Investigation Team(SIT) on June 12 finally got a hold of the last suspect in connection with Journalist Gauru Lankesh case. The suspect identified as Parashuram Waghmare confessed the crime during a probe and said that he was asked to commit the crime in order to save his religion. Kannada tabloid editor Lankesh was shot dead in front of her house in RR Nagar of Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.

Tamil Nadu police on Friday arrested the last of the six suspects in connection with Gauri Lankesh murder case. During an investigation, Parashuram Waghmare confessed the crime that he committed and said that he didn’t know who he was going to kill. When asked why did he murdered the renowned journalist, Waghmare said that he was asked to execute the gruesome act to save his religion. According to a report, Journalist Lankesh was shot dead in front of her house in Bengaluru’s RR Nagar on September 5, 2017. Waghmare further told the probe team that he was trained to use an airgun in Belagavi and was brought to Bengaluru on the same day of the murder.

He told the SIT that he was first taken to a flat and then, was shown the house of the journalist he had to kill. A police report suggests that the next day, the biker took Waghmare to another room of the same city. Later he was handed over to another man who took him to RR Nagar house and was dropped him back after few hours. Later, on the day he was again taken to Lankesh’s house and told that he had to finish the job that day itself. But Gauri had returned from work by then and was inside her house, he added.

On September 5, Waghmare was given a pistol and was taken to the vicinity of journalist’s house. The report suggests that he didn’t have to wait since Lankesh had already arrived at her house and had been parking her vehicle in front of her gate when the murderer approached her. Waghmare coughed lightly and when Lankesh turned towards him, he shot 4 bullets into her. He then returned to the room and left the same that same day.

A 26-year-old Waghmare was taken into custody on June 12 in connection with the murder of Kannada tabloid editor Gauri Lankesh. Wagmare who hails from Sindagi which is located in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district was arrested by SIT on June 12. He was produced in a court same day and was sent to 14 days police custody for further interrogation.

