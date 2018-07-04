SIT suspect that the four leaders, one of them a retired Army Colonel, of a pro-Hindutva outfit hatched the plot to kill Gauri Lankesh and other rationalists. The 6 persons arrested in connection with the case so far were only the executioners.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, has revealed that 4 top-level satraps of a pro-Hindutva outfit hatched the plot to kill her and other rationalists.

According to reports, the 6 persons arrested in connection with the case were only the executioners and 4 other persons were involved in conceiving the entire plan. The investigators have launched a hunt to nab these 4 accused.

