The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has claimed that there were other people who have on the hit list of the gang who had murdered Gauri Lankesh. SIT informed this after interrogating the sixth accused Parashuram Waghmare in Bengaluru journalist murder case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which nabbed the sixth suspect in the Gauri Lankesh murder case on Friday, has now claimed that there were other people who were on the hit list of the gang which targeted Gauri Lankesh. The probing team had arrested Parashuram Waghmare as the sixth suspect in the Bengaluru journalist murder case. The SIT made this claim after they recovered a diary from a man named Sujit Kumar or Praveen. The dairy had other names including writer former minister BT Lalitha Naik, rationalist CS Dwarakanath, pontiff Veerabhadra Channamalla Swamy of Nidumamidi Mutt, Professor KS Bhagawan, and actor Girish Karnad.

Investigating the Gauri Lankesh murder case, the SIT had revealed that the killers used the same weapon to kill Gauri Lankesh which was used when Govind Pansare and MM Kalburgi were targeted. Speaking more about the case, the SIT further informed that the forensic report has confirmed that the same weapon was used to kill Gauri Lankesh with which MM Kalburgi and Govind Pansare were murdered.

Previously, during the interrogation, Parashuram Waghmare had confessed to the investigating agencies which are probing the Gauri Lankesh murder case that he was the one who had pulled the trigger to murder the Bengaluru journalist. Waghmare was also in the news when one of his photograph with Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthallik went viral on social media.

Waghmare during his interrogation to the authorities also confessed that he was asked to kill Gauri Lankesh to save his religion. He said that those who had asked him to murder Gauri Lankesh told him that he has to do it to safeguard his own religion.

However, speaking on the photograph conspiracy, Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik said that many people take photographs with him and he doesn’t remember everyone.

